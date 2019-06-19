Donald Trump launches 2020 reelection campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FLORIDA: President Donald Trump Tuesday started his 2020 reelection campaign with a rally in Florida.
US President launched the campaign in front of large number of supporters packed into a Florida arena, chanting "USA, USA!" The crowd in Orlando erupted with cheers as Trump entered.
Though the dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection, Trump goes into the fight buoyed by the confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.
FLORIDA: President Donald Trump Tuesday started his 2020 reelection campaign with a rally in Florida.
US President launched the campaign in front of large number of supporters packed into a Florida arena, chanting "USA, USA!" The crowd in Orlando erupted with cheers as Trump entered.
Though the dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection, Trump goes into the fight buoyed by the confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.