World

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Donald Trump launches 2020 reelection campaign

Wed, Jun 19, 2019

FLORIDA: President Donald Trump Tuesday started his 2020 reelection campaign  with a rally in Florida.

US President launched the campaign in front of large number of supporters packed into a Florida arena, chanting "USA, USA!" The crowd in Orlando erupted with cheers as Trump entered.

Though the dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection, Trump goes into the fight buoyed by the confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.

