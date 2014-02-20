Which Shariah allows to keep Taliban kids, women in detention: Munawar LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hasan has said the government should stop the military operation in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) immediately. Talking to reporters after addressing a JI central training workshop at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the prime minister should have announced if a decision had been made about an operation. He said ceasefire should be observed by both sides, and not only by one side. He said talks should be made a success at any cost. He said Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid talked of Shariah on TV channels, but what Shariah lets keep children and women in captivity, He alleged that children and women of Taliban were being detained, which was also against Shariah. Munawar Hasan said even if negotiations fail a hundred times, a military operation was not a solution to the crisis of Taliban militancy. The government committee had no power to unilaterally boycott the negotiations, he added. He said if the prime minister was in charge of the military, he needed to remove misunderstandings on both sides and restart dialogue for the sake of peace. Munawar dismissed as illogical the demand that Taliban should unilaterally observe ceasefire and surrender weapons, saying it was not possible when Taliban were accusing the secret agencies of custodial killings of their men, women and children, and throwing of their bodies. The JI ameer alleged that innocent people including women and children were being killed indiscriminately, further compounding the problem.He demanded the prime minister hold negotiations directly with Taliban instead of mediating through powerless committees which could not push the peace process further. He said the prime minister should have launched talks himself and invited the military representatives there to move towards a solution. The JI ameer said anti-Pakistan forces had been conspiring for a long time to fail the peace negotiations with Taliban. He cited official reports and said India was destabilising Pakistan from both eastern and western borders as its military presence in Afghanistan was no secret. He said the interior minister had admitted time and again that Indian terrorism and subversion in Balochistan and Kashmir was on the rise, and expressed his grief that the government never protested with New Delhi or took any preventive action.

