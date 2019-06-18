Mawra Hocane rubs shoulders with Ranveer Singh as the two bond over 'fun tales'

Cinema stars on both sides of the border are amalgamating to prove that political rivalries cannot eradicate the love shared by the people on both ends, as is displayed in Pakistani star Mawra Hocane’s latest post.

The 26-year-old Sammi star was seen posing alongside Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh, reminiscing their recent hangout together and how they donned similar outfits while the latter made her laugh.

The actor turned to Instagram to share the picture of the two dressed in white with the caption: “winning - Winning @RanveerOfficial Whatttt funn talesssss you telllll!”

Mawra had recently also visited veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor in New York along with her friend, with the Bollywood icon later praising her in a tweet as well.

The Pakistani beauty has been tight with various B-Town luminaries after her debut on silver screens across the border in 2016-released Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Harshvardhan Rane.

