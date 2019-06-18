Sania Mirza responds to Veena Malik on taking kid to Sheesha bar

India tennis queen Sania Mirza appeared stressed out to the comments she received on social media in reaction to a viral video at Sheesha bar in Manchester.



Actress Veena Malik flayed Mirza for taking her infant to a Sheesha bar in Manchester ahead of crucial Pakistan-India clash in the World Cup 2019. “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious?” Malik said in a tweet.

Mirza who was spotted in the video along side her husband, Shoaib Malik, quipped, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a Sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does.”





“Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?” said Veena.

“I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher,” bristled Mirza at the Pakistani actress.

Mirza cooled down in a later tweet and ended the dialogue, thanking Malik. “Thank you for your concern though. Means a lot,” she said.

Mirza seemed refreshed in a later tweet. “Twitter cracks me up. And some people for sure,” she said, advising that people should use other mediums to take their frustrations out.