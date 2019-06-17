Sunny Deol reveals he didn't talk to Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra for 16 years

MUMBAI: Indian actor Sunny Deol has revealed that he didn't work with Yash Chopra and didn't talk to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after a rift between Khan and him during the shoot of their 1993 film Darr.

Sunny, during a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, was asked if SRK and Yash Chopra were scared of him on the sets. The actor said, "I guess, they must be scared because they were wrong."

Recalling the moments, Sunny said: "I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh Khan stabs me. I had a heated discussion with the director Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy beat me easily. He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando."

The legendary actor further said, "Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn't say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands."

To a question about Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny said: "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai."

Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol starrer Darr, the 1993 psychological thriller, is one of the biggest blockbusters ever made. Directed by Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is tagged as one of the director’s best projects over the years.





