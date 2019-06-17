Shakib Al Hasan completes 6,000 ODI runs





TAUNTON: Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has completed 6,000 runs in one-day international cricket when he reached 23 against West Indies in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Monday.

He is still at the crease guiding his team in chasing a big total of 322 to beat West Indies in the World Cup.

He has also reached his 45th half-century in the ODI career and is batting on 53.

Shakib is only the second Bangladeshi and 59th overall to reach the milestone of 6,000 ODI runs.

The first Bangladeshi to make 6,000 or more runs in ODI cricket is Tamim Iqbal.