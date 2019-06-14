Hania Aamir urges people to raise voice on Sudan massacre

After Mahira Khan called for international media coverage on the Sudan massacre, Pakistani film and TV star Hania Aamir has also come forth urging people to raise their voice against the persistent injustice prevailing in the country.



In a detailed social media post, Hania has requested for people to stir up a conversation against the unrest and turmoil in Sudan.

"There’s a massacre happening in Sudan! People are being beaten up, raped, killed! A child was raped by multiple men in a mosque! 52 people killed! 700 injured! Dozens of bodies dumped into the nile river! The military has shut down the internet and media coverage so we don’t get to see what’s happening so they can’t ask anyone for help!" reads the 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' starlet's post.



She adds, "Please yeh mat sochain ke yeh hamaray log nahi hain tou ham kya karain. Ham Sab insan hain! Buray waqt ka pata nahi hota. Facebook Instagram twitter snapchat YouTube TikTok! Jahan tak bata sakte ho batao! (Please don't think that the Sudanese people are not us; we are all humans. You never know when things go bad. Speak up through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok as much as you can). Please help."

The 22-year-old also listed some of the links through which people willing to donate can help.

