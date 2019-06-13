Mahira Khan draws attention towards unrest and violence in Sudan

Pakistan’s shining star Mahira Khan is using her colossal platform to bring to light the unrest in Sudan that is largely remaining neglected by the international media.

Turning to Twitter, the 34-year-old Raees actor drew attention of massive fan base toward the bloodshed and violence that is unfolding in Sudan as many as 100 people reportedly killed subsequent to a crackdown on non-violent civilian protests.

“Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage? It’s heartbreaking to read about what’s happening in #Sudan and so is the indifference towards it,” she stated.

The actor’s tweet came in response to a news reporting the death of at least 19 children in Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The actor is widely known for using her platform to raise her voice about numerous issues that go unnoticed and unreported by the public eye through international media’s selective reporting.