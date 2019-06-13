Mehdi Hassan's seventh death anniversary observed

Music lovers and fans of 'King of Ghazal' Mehdi Hassan observed his seventh death anniversary here on Thursday.



Various music-related personalities appreciated and lauded Mehdi Hassan's achievements and termed his work a true asset to the music industry.

Mehdi Hassan was among the greatest singers of his time and was awarded the most prestigious titles in Pakistani music industry, including the Nigar Award for Best Performer on several occasions.

The government also presented him the Pride of Performance Awards, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

He sang many national songs during wars with India which encouraged the people and the Pakistan armed forces to a great extent.

He worked with numerous notable music director and composers of the country.

He breathed his last on June 13, 2012 after a prolonged illness.