Pictures: Arjun Kapoor beats Salman Khan?

Having been inspired with girlfriend Malaika Arora's gym and yoga sessions and Bollywood's Dabang actor Salaman Khan's shirtless exposure to the camera, Arjun has now shown his biceps with pride in his latest post on Instagram.

The actor appears to be stronger than Salman Khan with his dashing and smashing look he adopted for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He captioned the picture, “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.”

Salman Khan is known as a trendsetter of shirtless look in Indian movies with his fitness conscious nature.Now Arjun Kapoor apparently took his place with latest posts.

In the first picture, Arjun is seen flexing his muscles in another monochrome picture. Malaika was quick to react and dropped several bicep emojis in the comments section as for complements.







Actor Ananya Panday called him, “Forever 21” whereas Simmba director Rohit Shetty wrote, “Too good Arjun.” Uncle Anil Kapoor also liked the picture and commented, “Phenomenal chachu.” Actor Vaani Kapoor reacted, “Fab !!!!”

Arjun has been sporting a moustache since a few months as he shoots for Panipat. He reportedly plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film.