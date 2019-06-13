close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

Pictures: Arjun Kapoor beats Salman Khan?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

Having been inspired with girlfriend Malaika Arora's gym and yoga sessions and Bollywood's Dabang actor Salaman Khan's shirtless exposure to the  camera,  Arjun has now shown his biceps with pride in his latest post on Instagram.

The actor appears to be stronger than Salman Khan with his dashing and  smashing look  he adopted for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He captioned the picture, “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.” 

Salman Khan is known as  a trendsetter  of shirtless look in Indian movies with his  fitness conscious  nature.Now Arjun Kapoor apparently  took his place with  latest posts. 

In the first picture, Arjun is seen flexing his muscles in another monochrome picture. Malaika was quick to react and dropped several bicep emojis in the comments section as for complements.

View this post on Instagram

Warrior mode on !!! #panipat

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


Actor Ananya Panday called him, “Forever 21” whereas Simmba director Rohit Shetty wrote, “Too good Arjun.” Uncle Anil Kapoor also liked the picture and commented, “Phenomenal chachu.” Actor Vaani Kapoor reacted, “Fab !!!!”

Arjun has been sporting a moustache since a few months as he shoots for Panipat. He reportedly plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment