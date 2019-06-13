close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

Sania Mirza lost pregnancy weight to get back in shape: See pics

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has remarkably lost all her pregnancy weight to get back  in shape, regaining her fitness to inspire many new moms with her  stunning look that one   desires to have after giving birth to a baby.

The prominent tennis player, who gave birth to son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October last year, has posted multiple  videos of her weight-loss journey on social media, showcasing how there are no shortcuts to the fitness. 

Sania appeared to be a model in her latest photos and has attracted  new fans with her  amazing personality.

Sania’s latest photo seems to be  from Eid celebrations. The 32-year-old can be seen in a beautiful white kurta with multi-colour thread embroidery and mirror work. The kurta was paired with a yellow dupatta that also showcased floral embroidery with a dash of silver work. 

Undoubtedly,  she went through a fitness journey to bring back   her natural  beauty that keeps her dearest among her hundreds of fans.

Sania, who married  Pakistani cricket star  Shoaib Malik in 2010, has been sharing photos and videos of her exercise routines. The inspiring videos showcase how she is focusing on herself and making sure she gets back to the same fitness level she was before.



