Gul Panra shares new song ‘Intezaar’ on social media

Famous Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra has shared her new Pashto language song ‘Intezaar’ on her social media account.



Directed by Liaquat Ali Khan and produced By Saddam Hussain, the song ‘Za Intezaar Kwama Sta Da Stargo’ was written by Saif ul Malook Sidqi.





The vocalist shared the new song at her Instagram account. “2019th fresh release. New song #Intezaar out,” reads the message. “Enjoy & wish you all fans like it. #Intezaar #GulPanrra #NewSong”

The song had already been released by her own record label ‘GP Studio’ on YouTube on June 04 this year.

Earlier, Gul Panra shared her picnicking pictures on social media. He spent the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, vacationing in the scenic Northern Areas along with actress Maya Ali.

“Adopt the pace of nature, her secret is pure & real. #Nature #Woods #NatureSpeaks #VocationsPakistan #Shogran_SeriPaye,” read her message on the Instagram account.

Born Mehnaz on September 6, 1989 in Peshawar, Gul Panra is one of the most popular female performers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan. She is not only famous in the Pashtun regions but got more widespread fame in Punjab and other regions after her duet with Atif Aslam in Coke Studio Pakistan (season 8).

