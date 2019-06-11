close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019
Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan
Read More

NAB arrests Zardari in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on Monday by National Accountability...

Read More

Imran Khan directly controls NAB, alleges Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

Maryam Nawaz, daughter former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has alleged that National Accountability Bureau is directly controlled by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said NAB is without a doubt doing Jaali-e-Azam’s (fake Prime Minister) bidding and is DIRECTLY controlled by him (Imran Khan).”

Related Stories

She said “NAB got chided today for not submitting a reply despite 3 weeks’ notice in Mian Nawaz Sharif bail case.

The delay was advertent and part of the plan, she added.

Maryam Nawaz's remarks come shortly after NAB arrested opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Maryam  also changed her profile picture on the Twitter to show solidarity with Hamza Shahbaz.


Latest News