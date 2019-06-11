Imran Khan directly controls NAB, alleges Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, daughter former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has alleged that National Accountability Bureau is directly controlled by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said NAB is without a doubt doing Jaali-e-Azam’s (fake Prime Minister) bidding and is DIRECTLY controlled by him (Imran Khan).”

She said “NAB got chided today for not submitting a reply despite 3 weeks’ notice in Mian Nawaz Sharif bail case.



The delay was advertent and part of the plan, she added.

Maryam Nawaz's remarks come shortly after NAB arrested opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Maryam also changed her profile picture on the Twitter to show solidarity with Hamza Shahbaz.



