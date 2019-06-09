Shehbaz Sharif flies back to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, flew back home on Sunday after seven-week stay in London.



The PML-N leaders and workers reached early morning at the Lahore airport to receive him. The excited workers entered the airport following a brief struggle with the ASF personnel.

Shehbaz Sharif landed at the airport on board the PIA’s PK758 flight early this morning. He shook hands with the party leaders. The party workers showered flower petals on him. He waved to the workers, raising slogans in the PML-N favour.

More police force and water cannon were called in and the security was further tightened up.

Later, he left for his residence in a motorcade.

Sharif traveled to Britain on April 10 for medical treatment.

“This is a day of joy for us and mourning for the government,” said party leaders Amir Muqam and Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to Geo News. “Shehbaz Sharif went to London for his routine medical checkup,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal said the rulers are telling lies to the masses. They are doing the politics of hate and arrogance, he said.

There are Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases pending against the opposition leader.