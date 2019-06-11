close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019

NAB arrests Hamza Shahbaz after bail plea rejected: Live updates

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 11, 2019


LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Hamza Shahbaz after  the Lahore High Court (LHC)  rejected his  plea for extension in bail.

The PMLN leader had appeared before the court in connection with inquiries in the cases related to Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

A large number of PMLN workers present outside the court chanted slogans after Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody.

The arrest came hours before the the federal government presents budget proposals  for the next fiscal year.

It came a day after former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog. 


Latest News