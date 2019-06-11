NAB arrests Hamza Shahbaz after bail plea rejected: Live updates





LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Hamza Shahbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his plea for extension in bail.

The PMLN leader had appeared before the court in connection with inquiries in the cases related to Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.



A large number of PMLN workers present outside the court chanted slogans after Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody.

The arrest came hours before the the federal government presents budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

It came a day after former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog.



