NAB arrests Zardari in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on Monday by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators in the long-drawn-out fake bank accounts case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his bail petition.

Small scuffles erupted between police and supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) outside his family’s residence in Islamabad as he was taken into custody. A senior PPP official confirmed the arrest.

The PPP co-chairman was expected to be kept in the lockup of NAB’s Rawalpindi office overnight and presented before the accountability court today (Tuesday). NAB had reportedly informed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser that arrest warrants had been issued against Zardari.

In the orders it issued, the court allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom, now, have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court. However, the anti-corruption body did not arrest Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur and no explanation was given.

The vehicle carrying Zardari entered the NAB office through a rear door whereupon a team of doctors were to first conduct a medical check-up of the former president, Geo News reported. The PPP leader would be produced in the accountability court today to seek a remand. Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa, told reporters following Zardari’s arrest that the “NAB chair [Javed Iqbal] overrode the judicial orders and issued the non-bailable warrants

for Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur”.

Khosa stressed that Zardari “is a peaceful citizen of Pakistan and he voluntarily surrendered”. He then quoted Zardari as saying: “‘I’m obligated to the law and if they want to arrest me, I’ll oblige and go with them’.” He added: “The PPP has always respected the law.”

Zardari’s high-profile arrest came on the heels of the Islamabad High Court’s refusal to extend the interim bail of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega money-laundering and fake accounts references.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the short order after hearing arguments from NAB prosecutor and Zardari’s counsel at length. NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana argued that it was a matter related to the transaction of billions.

“The NAB is fully authorised to arrest any accused for investigation purposes in light of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said. He requested the court to dismiss the bail petitions, adding investigations into 28 other fake accounts are still in process.

Justice Farooq asked the NAB prosecutor to not let the case turn into a trial and mention any details missed during arguments. Bharwana told the bench that transactions of billions of rupees were done by accounts of two companies with Zardari Group and other companies.

Giving reference of Talat Ishaq case, he said the top court had authorised the NAB to arrest the accused. Justice Farooq said these powers were given in a matter related to post-arrest bails.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused could only file pre-arrest bail plea “in hardships and extraordinary situations”. “The former president and his sister have not mentioned any such situation in their bail pleas,” he argued.

Zardari’s counsel, Farooq H Naek, argued that his client was not accused of assisting the opening of fake bank accounts. He said the NAB chairman was not authorised to issue arrest warrants, adding that it could only be issued during inquiry and investigation.

The NAB chairman had issued arrest warrants against his client after filing an interim reference before the accountability court, he further added. The trial court had not even provided a charge sheet to Zardari and Talpur, he said, adding only the trial court could issue arrest warrants at this stage.

Naek argued that the trial court had accepted the surety bonds to ensure the attendance of his clients. He requested the court to further extend the bail of his clients in the references.The Islamabad High Court had given five extensions in Zardari and Talpur’s interim bails since the petitions were moved on March 28, this year. The extension of their bail would have allowed them to remain free pending trial in the case.

Last year, authorities discovered several accounts in the name of poor people that had been flooded with cash, then suddenly emptied. The Supreme Court established a joint investigation team (JIT) in September to investigate the scourge, finding that billions had passed through “thousands of false accounts”.

Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme. The arrest comes as the economy continues to spiral and discontent simmers in Pakistan following repeated devaluations of the rupee, soaring inflation, and rising utility prices.