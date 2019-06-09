Kartik Aaryan is unrecognizable on the sets of Sara Ali Khan-starrer Aaj Kal

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who, along with co-star Sara Ali Khan has his hands full with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal of late, is looking unrecognizable in the latest leaked photo from the film’ set.

The duo is currently toiling hard in Mumbai after their Delhi and Jaipur spells and the hard work and efforts that have bene put into their characters can be visibly detected in the most recent photo leaked of Kartik who’s look has completely transformed him to a point we can barely recognize him.

In the viral picture, the actor can be seen sporting a thick mustache with an eccentric beard and a mature look on his face.



Till now, the actor was spotted donning varying looks for his avatar in the film and it looks like we will have to hold our horses to find out the story behind these looks that are poles apart.