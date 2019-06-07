Taapsee Pannu not interested in dating Kartik Aaryan over speculated history

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan already has something brewing with two of the industry’s glam girls Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey and now Taapsee Pannu has been made to join the bandwagon but she prefers staying away.

In an interview with PinkVilla, the Pink star was asked if she would be interested in dating Kartik Aaryan but it looks like she thinks she stands no chance with the attention he is receiving from his lady friends and the massive fan base.

In a fun segment called ‘Game Over’ the actor was given the names of multiple Bollywood stars and asked whether she would like to date them.

When it came to Kartik’s turn, the starlet replied: "There is already a crowd around him. I don't want to stand in a long queue for him."

The cold response given the actor, stemmed from Kartik’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh for which she was one of the top choices but was soon replaced by Bhumi Pednekar.