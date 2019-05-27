Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's casual looks cast a spell on beholders

MUMBAI: Bollywood's emerging stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are always in the limelight, as they both appear to be paparazzi 's favourite with their huge fan-following.

Padauti's princess Sara Ali and shobiz's star Kartik are quite popular among the shutterbugs. Hundreds of their fans went crazy to get a glimpse of their favourite star who Sunday was clicked outside gym at their workout session.

Sara, in a casual outfit, was looking gorgeous, while Kartik dressed in an all-black outfit received a huge applause from fans.

Soon after their latest pictures went viral, the admirers of them start sharing the posts with commending remarks.

The newbies are currently busy with their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Well, but amidst work and gym, they efficiently balance their routine lives and many a time they are spotted together.