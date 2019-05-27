close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's casual looks cast a spell on beholders

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 28, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's emerging stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are always in the limelight, as they both appear to be  paparazzi 's favourite with their huge fan-following.

Padauti's princess Sara Ali and shobiz's star Kartik are quite popular among the shutterbugs.  Hundreds of their fans went crazy to get a glimpse of their favourite star who Sunday was clicked outside  gym at their workout session.

Sara, in a casual outfit, was looking gorgeous, while Kartik   dressed in an all-black outfit received a huge applause from  fans.

Soon after their latest pictures went viral, the admirers of them start sharing the posts with commending remarks.

The newbies are currently busy with their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Well, but amidst work and gym, they efficiently balance their  routine lives and many a time they are spotted  together. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment