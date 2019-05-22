Sara Ali Khan gets papped holding Kartik Aaryan's hands in the car

Sara Ali Khan has always been vocal about her feelings towards fellow actor Kartik Aryan with their outings together providing mileage to headlines.

This is the reason why the two are often clicked by the paparazzi every time they head out.

Recently Sara and Kartik were photographed by paparazzi as they held hands in the back seat of the actress' car.

According to Times of India, the two were seen holding hands, laughing and cosying up to each other.

Upon the paps spotting them, Sara ducked down trying to hide her face from the cameras.

Check out the pictures here:

Sara and Kartik have been in the news ever since the actress confessed having a crush on Kartik.

Now that the two are collaborating on their first film together, fans gush over them spending time with each other, finding it endearing.

Sara and Kartik will be seen together in director Imtiaz Ali’s next which has been tentatively titled, ‘Aaj Kal’.