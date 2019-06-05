Salman Khan slaps his security guard for misbehaving fan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slapped one of his a security guards for misbehaving little fan at the screening of his much-awaited film ‘Bharat’, India media her reported.



According to Times of India, Salman Khan hosted a grand screening for all his Bollywood friends, where almost the entire B-town was present.

The report says Salman Khan lost his cool at security guard for misbehaving with a fan kid and slapped him.

Another report published in FilmFare says after the grand screening that took place in Mumbai last night, Salman was seen exiting the popular cinema hall amidst a lot of people.

Fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of Salman and when he was going towards his car with his chain of bodyguards, one of his security men pushed a young fan and didn’t help him up in the middle of the ruckus there and that’s what ticked Salman off.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' has finally released today on Eid-ul-Fitr.