Wed Jun 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2019

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebs greet Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 05, 2019

As the  Muslims are celebrating Eidul Fitr across the globe to mark the end of holy month of Ramazan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities  wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans on Eid. He tweeted, “Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.” 

He has just wrapped the Dubai schedule of his upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Sharing Eid greetings on her  Tweeter account,  Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "EID Mubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love."

While Sophie Choudry also shared a beautiful photo  with a caption: "Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019."

Apart from Sophie and Varun, actors Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan and other Bollywood stars wished their fans Eid Mubarak.

