Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif open up about their real life biggest phobias

MUMBAI: Bollywood super duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have revealed about their real life’s biggest phobias, India media reported.



While promoting their upcoming film Bharat on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were asked about their biggest phobia.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor said he has a phobia of closed door lifts (elevators). He said “I get afraid of traditional compact lifts. I have a fear that the nut bolts connected to lifts might slip up.’

Katrina Kaif also spoke about her biggest phobia. She disclosed that she is scared of cockroaches.

She went on to say, “I have a phobia of cockroaches and spiders”.

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, film Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in lead roles.

The film will hit the screens on Eid-ul-Fitr.