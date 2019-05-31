They should've picked Malala to play the World Cup, suggests brother Khushal Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai’s brother Khushal Yousafzai taking a dig at the Pakistan team on Friday after losing to West Indies said his sister might as well have played the match.

Turning to Twitter the 21-year-old Nobel laureate’s brother expressed his distress at Pakistan’s deplorable loss in their opening match against West Indies in the ICC World Cup, by throwing shade and suggesting his sister could have performed better.

Along with a picture of Malala on strike hitting the ball at the Opening Party of the World Cup from earlier this week, Khushal said: “105 target??? @Malala they might as well have picked you in the starting 11.”

Pakistan gave an abysmal innings with a score of 105 in only 21 overs with all wickets collapsed, which was easily chased by the Windies in only 13 runs by their star performers including Gayle who scored half a century before getting sent back by Mohammad Amir.