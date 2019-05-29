Saudi Arabia calls on Islamic world to reject 'Iran's interference'

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Wednesday called on Islamic nations to reject Iran's "interference" in the affairs of other countries.



Addressing a gathering of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah city, Ibrahim al-Assaf said."Tehran´s support for Huthi rebels in Yemen is proof of Iranian interference in other nations´ affairs and this is something that... Islamic countries should reject."

The minister further said that the Kingdom condemned terrorist attacks aimed at threatening the supply of oil. He also stressed a need of political solution in Syria.



He also stressed the need for the return of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and justice served to them. He also renewed Saudi support for Libya to resolve its current crisis.



The meeting was a preparatory gathering ahead of the full OIC meeting on Friday.

The king asked Allah to make the summits a success for the good of Arab and Muslim nations.

Earlier, King Salman welcomed leaders and representatives from the GCC, Arab countries and the OIC member states taking part in upcoming summits in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.





