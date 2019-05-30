Salman Khan has feelings for Katrina Kaif?

MUMBAI: The B-town stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are apparently busy to promote their upcoming film Bharat, made some interesting revelations about each other.

Salman Khan and Ktrina Kaif engaged their hundreds of crazy fans by revealing some interesting details about each other at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The fresh promos for the episode show quirky exchanges between Katrina, Salman and Kapil. Khan's words about her co-star suggest as he still has the same feelings for the actress as he had in past.

During the discussion about Katrina’s svelte looks and the diet, Archana Puran Singh shared how Katrina had quit smoothies during "De Dana Dan". Salman could not restrain himself and quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chorr diya... (Not just smoothie she even left me).”



Eerlier, at an event in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif - who is rumored to have dated Salman Khan once and shares a friendly relationship with him now - was quizzed by a reporter about her role in the film, and referred Salman as Bhai Jaan. To this, Salman quickly interrupted as saying, "Aapka Bhai Jaan, inka (Katrina's) nahi [your brother not Katrina's].

While Katrina couldn't stop laughing at Salman's statement and the lilies were dancing upon her face. Soon, another reporter asked the actress that if she doesn't want to call Salman 'Bhai Jaan' then which jaan would she call him. To this, again, Salman replies, "Meri Jaan".

Previously taking a swipe at Priyanka, the 53-year-old actor said: "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her" - for Katrina Kaif's casting in the film: "Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"



