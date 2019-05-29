close
Wed May 29, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 29, 2019

World Cup 2019: Captains of participating teams call on Queen Elizabeth II

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

LONDON: Captains of all ten teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 called on the British Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham palace on Wednesday.

The captains included Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Aaron Finch (Australia), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Eoin Morgan (England), Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) and Jason Holder (West Indies).

