World Cup 2019: Prospects of South Africa

South Africa are appearing at the ICC World Cup for the eighth time since 1992. They never won the title nor they could reach the final in any tournament. However, they played the semi-finals in four editions - in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015.

Following is the 15-member squad of South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

Coach: Ottis Gibson

The team is a fine blend of youth and experience as it includes Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada. However, Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn have had injury problems prior to the tournament and Hashim Amla has been in poor form but the team has given good results before arriving in England, having won nine of their last 11 ODI series.

South Africa’s Thabang Moroe said that the team’s coach Gibson knows all about English conditions after two spells as England bowling coach. “He was hired to win the World Cup”.

Quinton de Kock is now the best batsman in the side, he can oonly be compared with England’s Jos Buttler for the position of the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world of cricket.

Their first encounter will take place against hosts England in the World Cup opener to be played on Thursday, May 30 at The Oval, London.

The match will begin at 3-00 pm (Pakistan standard time).