World Cup 2019: Prospects of England

England are hosting the ICC World Cup for the record fifth time, including the first three in a row (1975-1983) but unfortunately they never won the title in its 44-year history

However, this time there is a golden chance for them to lift the prestigious trophy of the mega event as they are now the number one ranked side in the world and are considered favourites for the World Cup also on the basis of their consistent form and recent performances, and being the hosts they have a home advantage.

England’s team selected for the event is a balanced side. Following is the squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

The team is looking to have better prospects as Eoin Morgan’s squad is being considered the best they have ever been. The morale of the players is high with strong nerves.

In batting, Jos Buttler is likely to shine in the tournament. He has played 131 One-day Internationals with eight hundreds.

In bowling, all eyes are on young pacer Jofra Archer, who may be a find of the tournament.

Captain Eoin Morgan is confident England are ready to raise the curtain on the World Cup after positive news on and off the pitch.

England will begin their World Cup 2019 campaign with the opener against South Africa at The Oval, London on Thursday, May 30.