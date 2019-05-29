Iqra Aziz gets in the cricket spirit as Pakistan enters ICC World Cup 2019

With the ICC World Cup 2019 on the brink of start, Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is getting her cricket spirit on by cheering for team Pakistan in her latest video.



The 25-year-old Suno Chanda actor in her latest Instagram post is sprinting with happiness and pride as the green shirts are buckling up to play their first match of the mega tournament on Friday against West Indies.

Along with the video of her chanting slogans, donning the Pakistani jersey and getting the cricket sprits up, the actor captioned the photo: “Pakistan lives in my heart and I am so so proud of our cricket team who are going for the World Cup

Dana Dan sixers and fours are going to help in bringing the trophy home!

All the best boys, you got this!!”

In the video she can be heard saying: “As time is passing by our enthusiasm is also surging high. Prayers of the entire country are with you because we have to clean-bowl the entire world and no matter what, we are here and we will be here supporting our Pakistani team.”

