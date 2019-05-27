Umera Ahmed’s latest novel ‘Alif’ to finally come to life on television screens

Highly anticipated Pakistani drama serial Alif is finally making its way to television screens after fans had been counting down days till their favorite fictional characters come to life on-screen.

Based on the latest novel by Pakistan’s acclaimed fiction writer Umera Ahmed, the drama serial will immortalize the resilient characters from the book on Geo TV through a multi-cosmic cast.

Moreover, it has been revealed that the serial’s release date is also just around the corner as it will be gracing TV screens right after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The star cast of the serial includes some of Pakistan’s finest with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan and many other notable actors.

Directed by the esteemed Haseeb Hassan, the serial will be set not just in Karachi but will feature the scenic locations of the country’s north and will also go beyond borders showing the beauty of Turkey in some parts of the play.