Fawad's next challenge is to introduce mobile payment system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that his ministry is all set to introduce a novel system wherein all payments made using Debit and Credit cards will be done via cellular phones in the future.



He said that the breakthrough has come after a modern moon sighting system that uses space technology was introduced earlier.

The minister on Sunday launched Pakistan's first official Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calendar which have sparked great debate in the country.



Owing to this, Fawad Chaudhry has come under severe criticism from religious circles after his statements about the role of clergy in moon-sighting.

On the other hand, noted religious scholar and head of the unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, said that he doesn't have objections on the calendar and the app but these should not be used for observing Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.



"I have not been consulted by anyone regarding Islamic calendar, but I must say that Ramazan and Eidul Fitr must be observed after moon-sighting as per Sharia and Islamic injunctions," he told The News.

He added, "We welcome the launching of Islamic calendar. It should be displayed in government offices, public places and homes to know about Islamic (lunar) months and its importance in daily life."

He remarked that Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry seemed to be more interested in finding space in the press rather than being serious about Islamic calendar.