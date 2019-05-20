Moon-sighting App, Islamic calendar prepared: Fawad Chaudhry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that his ministry has prepared Lunar Calendar (Islamic Calendar) and the moon-sighting App.
In his message here Monday, Fawad Chaudhry said “Islamic calendar and moon-sighting mobile App has been forwarded to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).”
He also urged the CII to brief Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Shahab-din-Popalzai and other religious scholars over it.
The minister said Council of Islamic Ideology will convene a meeting, where officials of Science and Technology will give a briefing after that the matter will be forwarded to the federal cabinet.
He said we will move ahead as per the decision of the cabinet over the matter.
