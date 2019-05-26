Fawad says will launch Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced that he will launch Pakistan first official Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender later in the day.
The minister used his twitter account to make the announcement .
Fawad Chaudhry has come under severe criticism from religious circles after his statements about the role of clergy in moon-sighting.
The moon-sighting has long created controversies in Pakistan every year particular when it comes to the sighting of Ramadan and Eid moons.
