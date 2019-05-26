Fawad says will launch Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender today

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced that he will launch Pakistan first official Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender later in the day.



The minister used his twitter account to make the announcement .

Fawad Chaudhry has come under severe criticism from religious circles after his statements about the role of clergy in moon-sighting.

The moon-sighting has long created controversies in Pakistan every year particular when it comes to the sighting of Ramadan and Eid moons.