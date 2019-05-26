close
Sun May 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 26, 2019

Fawad says will launch Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced that he will launch Pakistan first official Moon-sighting website and Hijri Calender later in the day.

The minister used his twitter account to make the announcement .

Fawad Chaudhry has come under severe criticism from religious  circles after his  statements about the  role of clergy in moon-sighting.

The moon-sighting has long created controversies in Pakistan every year particular when it comes to the sighting of Ramadan and Eid moons. 

