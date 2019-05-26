Kami Sid responds to rape allegations, claims innocence

After the uproar unleashed with the rape and intimidation allegations against her, trans activist Kami Sid stepped forth on Saturday night refuting the claims.

The first trans model of Pakistan, broke her silence over the circulating allegations of rape and ‘bullying’ on her, saying the case had already been dismissed back in 2014 and knows ‘from the depths of her heart’ that she is ‘innocent’.

"The case of allegations that my slanderers refer to is from 2014. Back then already, no legal charges were ever made against me. Nevertheless, both the NGOs that I was working with at that time and the khwajasara community decided to investigate the case," she said in her statement released on Facebook.

"It was decided that I would not be able to work with them anymore if I would be found guilty. Both investigated the case thoroughly. The investigation was painstaking and difficult for me. But I knew that I was innocent and had nothing to fear. In the end, indeed, both the NGOs I was working with and the khwajasara community could prove me innocent and that all allegations made against me were rendered as being false,” she added.



“I can say from the depth of my heart that I am innocent of all the allegations made against me. I have never committed such a horrible crime," she said.

"Fortunately, I have the support of the vast majority of my transgender and khwajasara community behind me. We stand united in this question: We are not perpetrators of rape and sexual violence, neither within our community nor outside. The reality is that it is actually us as a community who are at most instances victims of rape. I will not tolerate further slander of me and my community," she went on to add.

Sid had been accused of sexually assaulting a trans individual named Sana along with her partner and was later shown allegedly ‘intimidating’ a social media user, after which she was removed from her post as organizer of the Aurat March.