Arjun Kapoor irked with marriage buzz, says his wedding will be no less than Met Gala

It is no surprise that fans go too far in excitement and euphoria as they gush over their favorite stars getting romantically involved, constantly rooting for them to tie the knot as well.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of those B-Town couples who have eyes on them from all around with their budding romance with many speculating that the two are also getting closer to exchanging vows finally.

Well, looks like fans will have to hold their horses as Arjun in an interview with PinkVilla appeared to be quite irked with the obsession of marriage people have all around him.

“Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! We don’t want to get married. We will tell when we want to get married and we will invite everyone. Have you seen the way my family has marriages? It is the MET Gala. You think they will allow me to get married in hiding and that too on a good friday which everyone was speculating? Good Friday is such a bad day to get married,” he stated.