Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to conquer world's seven 8000m peaks

ISLAMABAD: Renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara became the first Pakistani to scale half of world’s 8000 metre peaks when on Friday he successfully climbed 8,463m Mt Makalu.



“Yes, he has become the first Pakistani to scale seven eight 8000 meter or above peaks out of the total 14 such peaks in the world,” Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP while confirming Sadpara’s successful summit of Makalu.

“This is another big feat by the mountaineer as he is also the first Pakistani, who conquered Nanga Parbat in winter in 2016,” Haidri added.

Located in the Mahalangur Himalayas some 19 km southeast of Mount Everest, Mt Makalu is the world’s fifth highest peak.

Its first climb was made by an American team led by Riley Keegan in the spring of 1954.The 44-year-old Sadpara climbed 8,516m Mount Lhotse last week, which is the fourth highest peak of the world.

The other over five 8,000 metres high peaks ascended by Sadpara include K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum I (8,080m), Gasherbrum II (8,034m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m).