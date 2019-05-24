TV actress Momal Sheikh's picture from Madina is pure Friday bliss

A number of Pakistani film and TV actors have recently embarked on their respective spiritual journeys and paid visits to the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia in the most blessed month of Ramadan.



One such celebrity is Momal Sheikh, a prominent face of the entertainment industry, who has recently visited the city of Madina, that has at its heart the al-Masjid an-Nabawi ('The Prophet's SAWW Mosque'), which is the burial place of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad PBUH.

Giving a glimpse of her spiritual journey, Momal posted a picture of herself with Masjid-e-Nabawi in the backdrop.

The actress, dressed in a white ensemble and a pink headscarf, looks ever graceful channeling resplendent vibes.

Check out the post here:







