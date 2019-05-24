close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

TV actress Momal Sheikh's picture from Madina is pure Friday bliss

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

A number of Pakistani film and TV actors have recently embarked on their respective spiritual journeys and paid visits to the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia in the most blessed month of Ramadan.

One  such celebrity is Momal Sheikh, a prominent face of the entertainment industry, who has recently visited the city of Madina, that has at its heart the al-Masjid an-Nabawi ('The Prophet's SAWW Mosque'), which is the burial place of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad PBUH.

Giving a glimpse of her spiritual journey, Momal posted a picture of herself with  Masjid-e-Nabawi in the backdrop.

The actress, dressed in a white ensemble and a pink headscarf, looks ever graceful channeling resplendent vibes.

Check out the post here: 



Latest News

More From Entertainment