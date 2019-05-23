Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath all set to welcome their first baby?

MUMBAI: Indian comedian and The Kapil Sharma Show host, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to become parents soon, Indian media reported.

According to Times of India report, rumours are rife that Kapil Sharma and Ginni are all set to become welcome their first baby soon.

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018.

According to reports, Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and Kapil Sharma’s mother, who is in Mumbai with the couple, is taking care of her.

Recently, Kapil Sharma made a bizarre revelation about his wedding with Ginni Chatrath last year.

In his show, Kapil shared a funny fact about the number of guests. The actor said he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony.

Kapil said "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally."

