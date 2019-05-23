Bollywood rejoices as Dimple Kapadia bags role in Christopher Nolan's next

It is a proud moment for India as veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia is all set to feature in ace Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next film named Tenet very soon.

The ecstatic news was announced by the makers of the film on Wednesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dimple will be sharing screen space with international stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine.

The news has insofar been celebrated by a number of eminent Bollywood luminaries who congratulated Dimple for her feat.

Anil Kapoor called it ‘phenomenal’, producer Guneet Monga said she was ‘so so proud’.

Tenet will act as Dimple Kapadia's debut in an English language film. She was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production Leela (2002).

As per media reports, Tenet is Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk that earned the renowned filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. Tenet, an action epic film, will be filmed across seven countries.

Tenet will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures worldwide. It will see the light of day on July 17 next year.

Kapadia was introduced in the film industry by renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the age of 16 in teen romance Bobby (1973).

She received acclaim for her performances in films such as Rudaali (which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress), Gardish, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai, Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny and others.

The actor, who married superstar Rajesh Khanna, was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s 2015 film Welcome Back.