Vladimir Putin’s rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabeva gives birth to twins: report

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva has reportedly given birth to twins.



Reports in Moscow claims that glamorous ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva - rumoured to be Vladimir Putin's long-time partner - recently gave birth to twins in VIP Moscow clinic. But there has been no confirmation from the Olympic gold medal-winner.

According to foreign media, a source close to 36-year-old Kabaeva, was quoted as saying: “We do not comment on the rumours.”



There has never been official confirmation from the Kremlin or Kabaeva that the two are a couple.



The Kremlin never discusses the president’s private life and the state-run media in Russia obediently follows suit, but there have been several swiftly-deleted articles announcing the births.One major newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets carried the story on its website only to suddenly wipe all mentions of the claims, including from the internet cache.



The entire VIP fourth floor at the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology was cleared earlier this month to accommodate the former gymnast and MP, according to reports.