Johnny Depp alleges ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic abuse under influence of drugs

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp after remaining in the news for quite some time over domestic abuse allegations placed on him by his ex-wife Amber Heard has made some contrasting claims instead.

As per the latest reports, the 55-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor submitted a statement to back the defamation suit he has filed against his former wife Amber Heard for ‘falsely’ accusing him of domestic violence when he claims to be the victim instead.

Depp alleged that Heard had ‘painted on bruises’ to show that she had been abused while he was one sustaining ‘serious bodily injuries’ by her.

He went on to add that Heard had inflicted torture upon him as she was heavily influenced by "prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol."

Moreover, he revealed that apart from the physical abuse, he had encountered emotional torture as well recounting a ‘sick prank’ by one of her friends.

He explained further: “As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard--most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning--I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard."