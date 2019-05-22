Maya Ali takes a trip down memory lane in heartfelt note on Instagram

Pakistan’s acclaimed star Maya Ali after reaching the pinnacles of success in her career with her star power on the silver screens as well as numerous remarkable performances on television under her record, cannot seem to be forgetting the rocky path that led her to the summit.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old actor went into reminiscence about her journey filled with her fair share of hurdles and challenges up until this point.

“I still remember my first day on Tv when I had no support, Maya Ali was just a name but I was ambitious, I had so many dreams so many thoughts, and I knew I had to make my dreams come true... I had no idea whatsoever about any fans, not even about social media...,” stated.

“Then one day I went to the market and two girls came to me and asked, are you Cinderella and I said no I am Maya, after sometime I realised that they were talking about my drama serial, I felt so good and shy at the same time,” she continued.

Speaking further on the numerous fan accounts dedicated to her and the colossal fan base she has in front of her today, Maya stated: “today when I saw this post which one of my fans tagged me in I got goosebumps, my whole acting journey started to play in front of my eyes.”



Concluding the post, Maya stated: “Thank you all for your support and I have no words to decide what I should call this but yeah love you my “Squad”.”