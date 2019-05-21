Anil Kapoor says no male actor was ready to take up Fawad Khan's role in ‘Khoobsurat’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has come forth revealing that no male actor was ready to take up the lead role opposite Sonam Kapoor in the movie ‘Khoobsurat’.



While talking to a news outler, the 62-year-old actor and producer disclosed that the movie 'Khoobsurat’ which he co-produced with daughter Rhea Kapoor was a bit difficult to impress B-town male actors to say yes to its lead role.

Later, the role was performed by Pakistan's iconic actor Fawad Khan.

Anil Kapoor said: "We still kept looking for an apt actor and Rhea (Kapoor; co-producer) told me about Fawad Khan and showed me some of his work."

‘Khoobsurat’ garnered rave reviews and ample praise from critics and audiences alike after after its release.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in his projects ‘Pagalpanti’ and ‘Malang’.