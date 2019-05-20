World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s Junaid Khan records ‘silent protest’ with PCB

LAHORE: Pakistani faster bowler Junaid Khan, who was dropped from World Cup 2019 squad, has recorded a ‘silent protest’ with the section committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



The section committee is headed by former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Sharing his tight-lipped picture on Twitter, Junaid Khan writes, “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai)”.

PCB has not commented on the matter, however, there is a chance that an action would be taken against Junaid Khan for violating the Code of Conduct.

Junaid Khan was dropped from final 15-member squad of Pakistan for World Cup 2019.

He was replaced by Wahab Riaz in a surprise move.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi.