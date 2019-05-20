ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan likely to announce WC squad today

LAHORE: Pakistan likely to announce 15-men squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today.



According to the sources, spinner Shadab Khan after recovering from the infection is ready for the mega event. Yasir Shah, who was called in to replace Shadab for England series will return to Pakistan.

Sources also informed that Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf may also be dropped from the world cup team.

Furthermore, right-hand fast bowler Wahab Riaz is one of the strong contenders to be selected in the team.

Hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali will get a slot in the final squad in place of Abid Ali. Asif performed well with his bat and scored two quick-fire half-centuries against the England.

On April 18, Pakistan named a 15-member squad for the ICC tournament: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.