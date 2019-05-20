Vivek Oberoi shares distasteful meme about Aishwarya Rai, Twitter rips him apart

Vivek Oberoi has been slammed mercilessly for his disgusting meme depicting ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

On Monday, the 42-year-old actor posted a distasteful meme poking fun at Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's personal life.

In the meme, Vivek dug out Ash and Salman's old picture and drew comparison between poll results and the actress' personal life.

He took a sly dig, stating that once Aishwarya dated Salman Khan (referring to it as opinion poll), but later moved on to Vivek Oberoi (exit poll). However, she ended up marrying Abhishek Bachchan (the end result).

Since then, Twitter has ripped Vivek apart for his post, with many A-list celebrities calling him out.

Sonam Kapoor termed Vivek's tweet as "disgusting and classless."

Aishwarya dating Salman in 2000 when the two allegedly met each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The duo parted ways in 2002.

Shortly after, Vivek was rumoured to be dating Ash.

But after the infamous press conference of 2003 where Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan of drunkenly calling him 41 times in the night and threatening to kill him, Aishwarya cut all ties with Vivek. It was in 2007 that Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan, and the two have a daughter Aaradhya.