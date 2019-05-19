close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 19, 2019

Eight dead, seven injured after car crash in Shikarpur

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 19, 2019

SHIKARPUR: A car crash between two vehicles killed eight including four children near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur on Sunday.

As per reports citing police, while the collision between two vehicles left eight dead, seven were also reported to be injured at the national highway near Bhayo Wah in the district.

It was revealed further that amongst the dead, four were identified as children.

The dead bodies as well as the injured were later moved to the Civil Hospital Shikarpur.

Moreover, police held reckless driving as the cause behind the crash adding that the matter is under additional investigation presently.

In a related incident earlier, three people including a woman were killed and six were injured following a tire burst that led to a van turning upside down at a National Highway near Naushero Feroz.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan