Eight dead, seven injured after car crash in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A car crash between two vehicles killed eight including four children near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur on Sunday.



As per reports citing police, while the collision between two vehicles left eight dead, seven were also reported to be injured at the national highway near Bhayo Wah in the district.

It was revealed further that amongst the dead, four were identified as children.

The dead bodies as well as the injured were later moved to the Civil Hospital Shikarpur.

Moreover, police held reckless driving as the cause behind the crash adding that the matter is under additional investigation presently.

In a related incident earlier, three people including a woman were killed and six were injured following a tire burst that led to a van turning upside down at a National Highway near Naushero Feroz.