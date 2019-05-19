Rawalpindi gang-rape case: Four suspects sent on physical remand

RAWALPINDI: Four suspects including three police officials were handed over to the police for five-day physical remand on Sunday for who allegedly abducting and gang-raping a student earlier this week.

Also read: Muhafaz Force cops gang rape young girl

The four suspects identified as Muhammad Naseer, Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Azeem and Amir had a case registered against them upon the complaint of the 22-year-old victim.

After the suspects were taken into custody they were presented before the duty magistrate today.

Police reports further revealed that after the complaint was registered, three police officials received suspension and were arrested while DNA samples and medical tests of the victim have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Lahore.

On the other hand, reports have revealed that the families of suspects have bene pressurizing the victim’s parents to drop their allegations and wrap the case through acts of contrition.