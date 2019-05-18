Muhafaz Force cops gang rape young girl

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident three police constables (Muhafaz Force) of Rawalpindi Police abducted a 22-year-old girl, Ms Rafia Azeem from a posh area at around 2 a.m. on May 16, 2019, and allegedly gang raped her for the next two hours in the rear seat of the official police vehicle before dropping her off near her hostel located at the Commercial Centre, Satellite Town at around 4 am.

The three Rawalpindi Police constables were accompanied by a young civilian. They were identified as Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young Amir Sikandar. All the four were arrested and their medical tests have been conducted already.

According to the details of the horrifying incident as revealed by the young girl in the First Information Report (FIR) she stated: “she, along with a friend, identified as Umair Azam Kiyani had gone to a posh area for outing and to have ‘sehri’. “We were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration no: ADB-332, in which four persons were riding. “They dragged us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while threatening my friend Umair Azam Kiyani to go away. “They drove off to some distance before parking the vehicle on a road side and put dark blinds on the windows and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car. Later, they dropped me off at the Commercial Centre near my hostel. Before freeing me, they also snatched Rs30,000 and a gold ring valued at Rs12,000.” They also asked her to stay in contact and even dared to feed a contact number in her cell phone while hurling threats of dire consequences if she reported the incident.

She said she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file an FIR. The FIR was registered at the Raawat Police Station under sections: 376B, 367A and 382 PPC. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Back on 22nd May, 2005 a 15-year-old girl was raped by Islamabad Police officials inside the Shehzad Town Police Station and even earlier a 17-year-old girl was gang raped by police in Sialkot. At that time even the then President Gen Pervez Musharraf was shocked over the incident and had ordered a high level inquiry. It was learnt that the culprits were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment and fines. However, at least in one case, the police managed to force the victim to drop the charges.

Reacting to the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Faisal Rana, ordered immediate arrest of all the culprits and hold a departmental inquiry besides registering the FIR against them. When contacted, the CPO Captain (r) Faisal Rana said the police immediately responded to the complaint and all the four persons, including three Pindi Police Muhafaz Force officials and one civilian were arrested. “We have already conducted the medical of the victim as well as the four perpetrators and the case has been referred to SP Investigations for strongest possible action against them. The minimum departmental action against them would be dismissal from service. “Their crime is not of ordinary nature.

They have shattered the people’s confidence in the police force. The police are the protector of life, property and honour of the masses. If the police itself is found involved in such heinous crimes, then whom the people will lay their confidence in and seek protection from criminal elements in the society,” the CPO Rawalpindi said while talking to ‘The News.